Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 70,051 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90.

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

