Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Dayforce Stock Performance

DAY stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. Dayforce has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

