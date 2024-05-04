DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DoubleVerify worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DV. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

