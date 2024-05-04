Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
