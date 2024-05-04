Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.