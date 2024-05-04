EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 31st

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EJF Investments Stock Down 2.6 %
LON:EJFI opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.72. EJF Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -795.83 and a beta of -0.04.
EJF Investments Company Profile
