Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

