EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.11%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.