Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

About Equinox Gold

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.