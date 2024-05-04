Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $209.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

