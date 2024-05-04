Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

