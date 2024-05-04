Federated Hermes Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 356,632 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.49 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

