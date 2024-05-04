Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.86.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $430.16 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $283.20 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.97 and its 200-day moving average is $374.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

