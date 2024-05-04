Financial Review: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF)

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) 0.00 Splunk $4.22 billion 6.27 $263.73 million $1.26 124.52

Splunk has higher revenue and earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Martello Technologies Group and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18

Splunk has a consensus price target of $135.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Splunk 6.26% 32,117.42% 7.18%

Summary

Splunk beats Martello Technologies Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 18, 2024, Splunk Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.

