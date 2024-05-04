First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 75,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBP opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

