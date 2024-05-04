First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.