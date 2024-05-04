GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,255 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

