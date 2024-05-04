GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054,689.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ GCT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $45.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
