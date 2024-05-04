Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

