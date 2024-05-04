Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
