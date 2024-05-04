GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

NYSE GMS opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.71. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 174,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

