Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.60.

TSE:GWO opened at C$42.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.20. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 in the last three months. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

