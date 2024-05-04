Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) versus OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Head-To-Head Survey

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media -23.64% -57.90% -7.56% Healthcare Realty Trust -20.71% -3.87% -2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OUTFRONT Media and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 8 2 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.82 billion 1.37 -$430.40 million ($2.67) -5.65 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.34 billion 4.22 -$278.26 million ($0.74) -20.11

Healthcare Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -167.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats OUTFRONT Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.