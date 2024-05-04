Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 197 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 895.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

