Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 501 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $30.48 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

