Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 557 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $118,363. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

