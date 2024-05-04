Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

