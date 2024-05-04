Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,938. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.