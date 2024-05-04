Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

FIS stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

