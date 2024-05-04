Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hillenbrand worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $202,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

