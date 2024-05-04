Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$12.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6911942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

