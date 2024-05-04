Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,682 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.