Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE:HUN opened at $24.52 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
