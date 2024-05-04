Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Joan Bottarini Sells 10,695 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

H opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

