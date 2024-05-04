IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.17.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$37.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.54. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$42.02. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.