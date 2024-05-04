Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $44,393.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82.

On Monday, March 18th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -460.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $163.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

