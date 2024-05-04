Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires £143.30 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai purchased 5 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,866 ($36.00) per share, with a total value of £143.30 ($180.00).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jasi Halai acquired 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,438 ($30.62) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($183.75).

3i Group Price Performance

3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($36.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,414.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.48, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

