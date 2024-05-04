Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 451.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

IART stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

