Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

