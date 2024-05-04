James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Matterport Trading Up 0.7 %

Matterport stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

