JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $257.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.35.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $185.60 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Globant by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $4,587,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.