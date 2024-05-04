JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $44.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

PINS stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

