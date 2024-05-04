JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Announces GBX 4.61 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 1.5 %
JGGI stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.18 and a beta of 0.63. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 566 ($7.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
