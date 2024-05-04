JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Announces GBX 4.61 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 1.5 %

JGGI stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.18 and a beta of 0.63. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 566 ($7.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

