Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.84 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after purchasing an additional 502,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

