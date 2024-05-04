Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $9.55 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

