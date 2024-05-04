Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 28th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Klabin has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Klabin’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin ( OTCMKTS:KLBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

