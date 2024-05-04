Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (LMPMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
