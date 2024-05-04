Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 5th. This is a boost from Link Administration’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Link Administration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Link Administration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Link Administration
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.