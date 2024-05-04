Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

LUN stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

