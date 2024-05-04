Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$31.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI opened at C$23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.72. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

