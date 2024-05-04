Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.14.

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40. In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,047.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,353 shares of company stock worth $348,645 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

