Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $478.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.55.

NYSE MA opened at $443.61 on Thursday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

